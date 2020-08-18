GZERO VIDEO: US vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris a 'safe pick'

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - Newly introduced vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris was the safe pick, the betting market favourite and brings diversity to a major party ticket, says Eurasia Group managing director Jon Lieber.

But most importantly, she does not "bring the risk of creating a competing power centre on policy inside the White House", he adds.

In this episode of US Politics in 60 seconds for GZERO Media, a subsidiary of Eurasia Group, Mr Lieber shares his insights on leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's recent move to name Ms Harris as his running mate at their first joint appearance on Aug 12.

A United States senator from California, Ms Harris is the first woman of Indian and African descent to run for the post of vice-president and the third woman ever picked for vice-presidency by a major party.

Despite a short record of policy achievements and her own presidential campaign fizzling out, she will now have four years to gain foreign policy experience and run again in 2024 should Mr Biden decide not to run, said Mr Lieber.

In this 1½-minute video, Mr Lieber also discusses Ms Harris' political history and how her new appointment may reveal President Donald Trump's policy as much as it reveals Mr Biden's.

