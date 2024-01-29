GoFundMe is remaking disaster aid – it largely helps the wealthy

As climate-fuelled disasters destroy more American homes, the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has exploded in popularity.

Its appeal is simple: People can provide cash directly to survivors, which is quicker than insurance and often more generous than government aid.

But new research suggests that cash sent through GoFundMe disproportionately benefits the wealthy rather than those who most need help.

Researchers examined donations to hundreds of people who lost their homes in the 2021 Marshall Fire in Colorado, which destroyed more than 1,000 dwellings near Boulder, Colorado. They found that those with household incomes above US$150,000 (S$201,400) received 28 per cent more money, on average, than those with incomes below $75,000.

The authors concluded that the explanation largely revolves around social networks: Wealthier disaster survivors tend to be connected to more people, and those people often have more money to give.

“Crowdfunding gives higher-income survivors a bigger leg up,” said Assistant Professor Emily Gallagher, who teaches finance and real estate at the University of Colorado Boulder and is one of the study’s authors. “We cannot count on this form of private charity to fill funding gaps.”

Prof Gallagher and her colleagues said they plan to submit the paper to a peer-reviewed journal in March.

The data comes as traditional sources of funding for disaster recovery buckle under the strain of climate shocks.

Weather-related disasters pushed more than 3.3 million American adults out of their homes in 2022, census data show. Of those, at least 1.2 million people were out of their homes for a month or longer; more than 500,000 of them never returned, fueling a growing diaspora of domestic climate refugees.

Federal disaster aid already disproportionately helps the wealthy, data shows. The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently conceded that its disaster programmes often fail survivors, and pledged to overhaul them “to reach more people, provide more benefits and help them recover faster,” said Ms Jaclyn Rothenberg, a Fema spokeswoman.

And insurers, facing growing disaster costs, have restricted coverage and raised prices, leaving more Americans underinsured.

Crowdfunding is filling more of that gap. In 2013, US disaster recovery campaigns on GoFundMe raised a little more than US$3 million, according to the company. By last year, that figure had jumped to more than US$106 million. That’s about one-seventh of the amount that Fema spent on grants for individual disaster aid – US$765 million.

The growing role of crowdfunding can be seen in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire. Home owners who got Fema aid for property damage received an average of US$2,564, the researchers estimated. By contrast, the average GoFundMe campaign for Marshall Fire survivors raised US$23,744, they found. Among home owners whose homes were destroyed in the fire, the average was US$31,422.

Those donations were unevenly distributed.