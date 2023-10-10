China suffers $57b in economic losses from disasters over first three quarters of 2023

Workers pumping water from a flooded area following heavy rains caused by Typhoon Haikui in Xiamen, Fujian province, on Sept 6. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
7 min ago

BEIJING - China suffered direct economic losses of 308.29 billion yuan (S$57.8 billion) over the first nine months of 2023, the government said, from natural disasters such as torrential rains, deadly landslides, freakish hailstorms and a string of typhoons.

The emergency management ministry unveiled on Sunday the unprecedented toll wrought on the nation of 1.4 billion by calamities that ranged from sandstorms to rains that brought massive flooding and historic rainfall in Beijing, the capital.

Officials said 499 people were reported dead and missing in natural disasters during the nine-month period, with more than 89 million affected, while over 2.75 million had to be evacuated and resettled.

Four typhoons during the period caused heavy losses, with the most recent back-to-back events bringing flash flooding and hundreds of landslides in southern areas, while the north and north-east suffered record rain and evacuations. Natural disasters that occurred in the north and north-east regions were the most severe disasters compared with the same period in the past five years, the Global Times reported.

China’s crops of rice, soy and corn were also battered, triggering larger inflation worries at a time when the government is battling to stabilise the economy.

Crops across 9.71 million hectares were affected in the nine-month period, the government said.

Excessive heat forced a struggle with dramatic weather swings that some experts blamed on climate change. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China's July economic losses from disasters exceed January to June combined
The reshaping of the global economy: Riding the waves of change

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top