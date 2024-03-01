Global energy-related CO2 emissions hit record high in 2023: IEA

LONDON - Global energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) hit a record high in 2023, driven partly by increased fossil fuel use in countries where droughts hampered hydropower production, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Feb 29.

Steep cuts in CO2 emissions, mainly from burning fossil fuels, will be needed in the coming years if targets to limit a global rise in temperatures and prevent runaway climate change are to be met, scientists have said.

“Far from falling rapidly – as is required to meet the global climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement – CO2 emissions reached a new record high,” the IEA said in a report.

Global emissions from energy in 2023 rose by 410 million tonnes, or 1.1 per cent, to 37.4 billion tonnes, the IEA analysis showed.

A global expansion in clean technology such as wind, solar and electric vehicles helped to curb emissions growth, which was 1.3 per cent in 2022. But a reopening of China’s economy, increased fossil fuel use in countries with low hydropower output and a recovery in the aviation sector led to an overall rise, the IEA said in its report.

Moves to replace lost hydropower generation due to extreme droughts accounted for around 40 per cent of the emissions rise, or 170 million tonnes of CO2, it said.

“Without this effect, emissions from the global electricity sector would have fallen in 2023,” the IEA said.

Energy-related emissions in the United States fell by 4.1 per cent, with the bulk of the reduction coming from the electricity sector, according to the report.

In the European Union, emissions from energy fell by almost 9 per cent in 2023, driven by a surge in renewable power generation and a slump in both coal and gas power generation.

In China, emissions from energy rose by 5.2 per cent, with energy demand growing as the country recovered from Covid-19-related lockdowns, the report said.

China, however, also contributed around 60 per cent of global additions of solar and wind power and electric vehicles in 2023, the IEA said.

Globally, electric vehicles accounted for one in five new car sales in 2023, reaching 14 million and up 35 per cent on the level of 2022. REUTERS