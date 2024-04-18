Germany arrests two people for alleged military sabotage plot on behalf of Russia

BERLIN - Two German-Russian nationals have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting sabotage attacks, including on US military facilities, in an effort to undermine military support for Ukraine, prosecutors said on April 18.

Authorities have searched the homes and workplaces of the two suspects, who are accused of working for a foreign secret service, the German prosecutor's office said in a statement.

One of the suspects, identified as Dieter S, had since October 2023 discussed possible plots with a person linked to the Russian secret service, the statement said.

Germany has become one of Kyiv's biggest suppliers of military aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, and is a major target for Russian spying operations, authorities have said.

Dieter S had been prepared to carry out bomb and arson attacks on military facilities, including those operated by US forces, the statement said, adding that he took photos and videos of military transport and equipment.

According to Spiegel magazine, the facilities included the Grafenwoehr army base in the southern state of Bavaria where Ukrainian soldiers receive training to use US Abrams tanks.

The Russian and US embassies in Berlin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The actions were intended in particular to undermine the military support provided by Germany to Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression," the prosecutors' statement said.

The prosecutors suspect Dieter S, whose last name has not been disclosed due to German privacy laws, was a fighter for Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine from December 2014 to September 2016 in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

He is in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.

In a separate case, prosecutors charged an officer in Germany's military procurement agency with attempting to pass secret information to Russian intelligence in March.

News of April 18's arrests coincided with a surprise trip by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck to Ukraine.

Germany also issued an urgent appeal on April 17 for countries to help shore up Ukraine's air defences as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. REUTERS