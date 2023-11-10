Exclusive, exotic and exorbitant: Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton bag draws criticism

Forget quiet luxury. The “Millionaire” Speedy is as flashy as its name.

The Louis Vuitton bag is made of crocodile leather and comes in five colours, including red, yellow and blue. It has gold hardware features, with added diamonds.

The bag is reportedly being sold on a made-to-order basis.

It comes with a US$1 million (S$1.36 million) pricetag, and only vetted Louis Vuitton clientele would be able to buy it, according to a report by The Guardian.

The bag is the work of US musician Pharrell Williams, who was named the brand’s creative director in early 2023.

He was spotted carrying the yellow version of the speedy at Paris fashion week this past summer.

Several social media accounts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, have re-shared a video of Williams showing off the bag, which comes with a diamond encrusted lock.