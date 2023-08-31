Pharrell Williams on his vision for Louis Vuitton and the black legacy he inherited from Virgil Abloh

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The August 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

It seemed like an impossible task. The biggest luxury fashion brand in the world, whose menswear division for the past few years had been a cultural hot rod when it was spearheaded by visionary disruptor Virgil Abloh, needed someone new in the driver’s seat.

In his time at Louis Vuitton, Abloh broke down countless barriers and redefined what luxury looked like.

Along the way, he made space for people who had never been given a seat at the table. How do you fill shoes as gargantuan as his?

The position of Men’s creative director was left vacant for almost two years after Abloh’s death in November 2021, while the French fashion house considered names from every corner of the industry.

In the end – and in the spirit of Abloh – Louis Vuitton went with a left-field choice in Pharrell Williams, the multi-hyphenate best known for his music, but who has also left an indelible mark in different domains of design, from Adidas all the way to Chanel.

When Williams’ appointment was announced in February, it sparked off an intense debate about traditional training versus cultural credentials. The designer silenced naysayers with a spectacular debut in June.

Part fashion show and part pop culture, Event (yes, with a capital E) was attended by the likes of music celebrity couples Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and Beyonce and Jay-Z, along with a roll call of some of the biggest movers and shakers of today. Rihanna is also the face of Williams’ debut Louis Vuitton campaign.

Shown on the iconic Pont Neuf, the oldest bridge in Paris, France, Williams’ first collection for the fashion house remixed long-established signatures such as the Damier check – given a pixelated, camouflage makeover – and the Speedy bag, turned out in pop brights and every size imaginable.

In this exclusive Q&A, the designer and musician talks about his vision for Louis Vuitton, and the black legacy he inherited and is now carrying forward.

How did you approach your first collection for Louis Vuitton?

In moments like this, when you have been chosen to do something, the sun is shining on you. The quintessential question that I ask myself all the time, and people I care about, is: “Hey, if the sun is shining on you, what would you do with the light?”

When the sun shone on me for an opportunity like this, it changed my life. If I’m going to get this appointment, I’m going to use it to do two things: one, to share all my learning as a perpetual student; and two, to share my love and appreciation.

I’m choosing to shine a light back on this city, these people, all my friends here, who have kept me lifted all this time.