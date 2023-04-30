‘Everything was so real’: Virtual kidnapping scams made more realistic with AI

In recent months, increasingly controversial use of artificial intelligence has sparked debates worldwide, with voice deepfakes creeping into the music industry.

AI-powered voice filters have successfully mimicked musicians like Drake, The Weeknd and Jay-Z, but more alarmingly some scammers are believed to have used the voice-cloning technology to stage even more realistic kidnapping scams.

Ms Jennifer DeStefano told American media that she nearly fell victim to a virtual kidnapping scam even though she thought “a mother knows her child”.

On Jan 20, the Arizona resident was about to pick up her daughter Aubrey from a dance studio when she received a call from an unknown number.

She thought of rejecting the call, but as her older daughter Briana was training for a ski race more than 170km away at a resort in northern Arizona with her father, she thought the call could be about a medical emergency.

When she picked up the call, she heard yelling and sobbing and “the voice sounded just like Brie’s (Briana’s), the inflection, everything,” Ms DeStefano told CNN.

“Then, all of a sudden, I heard a man say, ‘Lay down, put your head back.’ I’m thinking she’s being gurnied off the mountain, which is common in skiing, so I started to panic.”

Next, she heard a man telling her that he had her daughter. He warned: “You call the police, you call anybody, I’m gonna pop her something so full of drugs. I’m gonna have my way with her, then drop her off in Mexico, and you’re never going to see her again.”

The man also asked for a US$1 million (S$1.34 million) ransom.

Ms DeStefano ran into the dance studio screaming for help. A woman helped her to call the authorities.

Thankfully, Ms DeStefano managed to reach her husband, who confirmed that Briana was with him and unharmed.

She also spoke to Briana, who said she was in bed and had no idea what was going on.