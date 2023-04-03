AI voice filter mimicking billionaire rapper Jay-Z raises concern as spectre of AI learning looms

AllttA, a band with just about 97,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, had on March 30 released a track titled Savages, which quickly became the talk of the town because of billionaire rapper Jay-Z’s involvement in the track.

The 53-year-old American – who boasts of more than 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify – did not collaborate with the band, but the song featured his vocals prominently, after rapper and songwriter J. Medeiros used an artificial intelligence (AI) filter to mimic Jay-Z’s voice.

The song sparked a debate on the potential capabilities and such technology – already seen in the likes of ChatGPT -– and the implications for creatives and lawmakers alike.

“Watching this @AllttaMusic experiment get 1m+ views in an hour and reading all the comments like: ‘I’m afraid!’ ‘This is great!’ ‘This is an abomination!’ ‘Where’s the law!’ ‘Take this down!’ ‘Put it on Spotify!’ Makes me feel like I’m making actual art… let’s go!” said Medeiros on the day of release in a now-deleted tweet.

American audio engineer and record producer/executive Young Guru – whose real name is Gimel Androus Keaton – posted an excerpt of the song in an Instagram post on March 31, calling for action.

“I’ve been trying to tell everyone that this is where we are now with AI. For some reason this one got everyone’s attention. So what do we do,” wrote Mr Keaton on Instagram.

“On one hand I’m well aware that you can’t stop technology. Once the genie is out of the box, you can put him back in. On the other hand we have to protect the rights of the artist. Not only artist but everyone in society (sic),” he wrote, adding that someone’s name, image and likeness should not be able to be taken without permission.

Mr Keaton said that the only way he sees how to deal with the issue is to “learn from past mistakes” and “change the law”.

“You would be a fool to chase every person that is going to do this,” he said, citing the case of controversial peer-to-peer file sharing application Napster, which was throttled with lawsuits over copyright infringement and piracy before it was shut down in 2001, two years after its release in 1999.

“We could change the United States law tomorrow but the Internet is worldwide. What a time we live in!!” said Mr Keaton.

As of April 3, Jay-Z has not issued a statement about the AI-generated vocals in Savages.

More than 1,000 AI experts and industry executives – including Tesla founder Elon Musk – called in an open letter in February for a six-month pause in training of powerful AI systems, citing potential risks to society and humanity.

“Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable,” said the open letter, which also detailed potential risks to society and civilisation from human-competitive AI systems in the form of economic and political disruptions.

The letter called on developers to work with policymakers on governance and regulatory authorities, with the suggested pause to last until shared safety protocols for such designs were developed, implemented and audited by independent experts.