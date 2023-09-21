Zelensky, in UN showdown, says strip 'criminal' Russia of veto power

UNITED NATIONS, United States - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday confronted Russia directly at the UN Security Council, denouncing the Kremlin’s invasion of his country as “criminal” and urging that Moscow be stripped of its UN veto power.

Clad in his trademark military fatigues, Mr Zelensky for the first time since the February 2022 invasion sat in the same room as a Russian official, who responded by scrolling through his smartphone with a look of conspicuous disinterest.

“Most of the world recognises the truth about this war,” Mr Zelensky said. “It is a criminal and unprovoked aggression by Russia against our nation aimed at seizing Ukraine’s territory and resources.”

Mr Zelensky called on the United Nations to strip Russia of its Security Council veto power, describing it as a vital reform that would simultaneously promote greater representation at the UN for the developing world – where support for Ukraine has been lukewarm.

“Veto power in the hands of the aggressor is what has pushed the UN into a deadlock,” Mr Zelensky said.

“It is impossible to stop the war because all efforts are vetoed by the aggressor or those who condone the aggressor,” he said.

Mr Zelensky repeated the Ukrainian stance that the veto power belonged to the former Soviet Union – one of the victors of World War II after which the United Nations was created – and not to President Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“Unfortunately, this seat in the Security Council, which Russia occupies illegally through backstage manipulations following the collapse of the Soviet Union, has been taken by liars whose job it is to whitewash the aggression and the genocide,” Mr Zelensky said.

Russia scoffs

Taking away Russia’s veto power would be exceedingly difficult.

There is, however, precedent: the UN General Assembly in 1971 stripped Taiwan of the veto power it held as the representative of China, handing it instead to the communist government of the mainland.

Tensions erupted even before Mr Zelensky spoke, with the Russian side questioning the decision by current Security Council president Albania, represented by Prime Minister Edi Rama, to allow the Ukrainian to go first.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, repeatedly asking to speak, told Mr Rama that letting Mr Zelensky, a former comedian, appear first risked “undermining the authority of the Security Council” and turning it into “a one-man stand-up show.”

Mr Rama responded calmly but with growing annoyance, telling the Russian envoy, “There is a solution here – you stop the war, and President Zelensky will not take the floor.”