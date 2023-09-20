Ukraine's Zelensky tells UN General Assembly: Russian occupier must return to own land

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the UN General Assembly in New York City. PHOTO: REUTERS
UNITED NATIONS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implored world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to stand united against Russia's invasion and said Moscow had to be pushed back so the world could turn to solving pressing global challenges.

Mr Zelensky drew applause as he took his place at the United Nations General Assembly lectern in New York, sporting a signature olive green shirt for his first in-person appearance at the annual UNGA since Russia invaded his country in 2022.

"Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after Russian aggression, no one in the world will dare to attack any nation," he said.

"Weaponisation must be restrained, war crimes must be punished, deported people must come back home and the occupier must return to their own land."

"We must be united to make it - and we'll do it."

He accused Russia of manipulating global food markets to seek international recognition of ownership of land it seized from Kyiv. He said Moscow was committing genocide by kidnapping Ukrainian children.

In a nod to the Global South, whose support he is seeking in his standoff with Russia, Mr Zelensky spoke about the worsening climate crisis and natural disasters, mentioning the recent earthquake in Morocco and floods in Libya.

"We have to stop it. We must act united to defeat the aggressor and focus all our capabilities and energy on addressing these challenges," he told the General Assembly.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said nine people were killed in Russian attacks, including a drone strike that set ablaze industrial warehouses. REUTERS

