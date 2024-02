LONDON – It is unlikely that the world will ever know the real circumstances leading to the sudden death of Mr Alexei Navalny, the charismatic 47-year-old key Russian opposition leader. He – at least according to the Russian authorities – simply “lost consciousness” on Feb 16 in a detention facility and “could no longer be resuscitated”.

Still, dying in sudden and inexplicable circumstances is what happens to most of those who dare oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin.