Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dead, says prison service

MOSCOW – Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Feb 16 after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term, the Russian prison service said.

He was 47.

Navalny, by far Russia’s most famous opposition leader, rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning the elite class around Russian President Vladimir Putin and voicing allegations of corruption on a vast scale.

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said in a statement that Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk at the penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900km north-east of Moscow.

Navalny, the prison service said, had lost consciousness almost immediately.

“The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called,” the prison service added.

“All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict.”

“The causes of death are being established.”

Mr Putin has been told about Mr Navalny’s death, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Mr Navalny’s team cannot confirm his death, his former deputy Leonid Volkov said on social media platform, X.

Mr Navalny’s lawyer is on his way to Kharp, where the penal colony is located, Mr Volkov said.

However, European leaders have already started issuing comments regarding the incident.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the reported death as “terrible news”, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called it “very sad”.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Mr Navalny paid with his life for his “resistance to a system of oppression”.

“His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin’s regime”, Mr Sejourne said.

On his part, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on X that Mr Navalny was “brutally murdered by the Kremlin”.

“Whatever your thoughts about Alexei Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That’s a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia’s current regime. My condolences to the family and friends,” he wrote.

Mr Navalny earned admiration from Russia’s disparate opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent.

Mr Navalny said at the time that he was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020.

The Kremlin denied trying to kill him and said there was no evidence he was poisoned with a nerve agent. REUTERS