Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin heads into Belarus exile

MOSCOW - Belarus welcomed the head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile on Tuesday as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sought to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting a civil war.

But as Russia announced preparations to disarm Wagner fighters, Mr Putin’s arch foe, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, launched a stinging attack on the president in his first comments since the aborted mutiny by the paramilitaries.

“There is no bigger threat to Russia than Putin’s regime,” Mr Navalny said on social media.

“Putin’s regime is so dangerous to the country that even its inevitable demise will create the threat of civil war,” he wrote.

Mr Putin’s supporters, however, insisted that his rule was not weakened by the revolt widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority since he came to power.

Asked whether Mr Putin’s power was diminished by the sight of Wagner’s rebel mercenaries seizing a military headquarters, advancing on Moscow and shooting down military aircraft along the way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused political commentators of exaggerating, adding that: “We don’t agree.”

Mr Putin himself attempted to portray the dramatic events at the weekend as a victory for the Russian army.

“You de facto stopped civil war,” Mr Putin told troops from the defence ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry gathered in a Kremlin courtyard to hold a minute’s silence for airmen slain by Wagner.

“In the confrontation with rebels, our comrades-in-arms, pilots, were killed. They did not flinch and honourably fulfilled their orders and their military duty,” Mr Putin said.

Private army

Mr Prigozhin, a former Kremlin ally and catering contractor who built Russia’s most powerful private army, has boasted - with some support from news footage - that his men were cheered by civilians during his short-lived revolt.

But Mr Putin insisted that Wagner’s ordinary fighters had seen that “the army and the people were not with them.”

In a separate meeting with defence officials, Mr Putin confirmed that Wagner was wholly funded by the Russian federal budget, despite operating as an independent company, adding that in the past year alone since the assault on Ukraine, Moscow had paid the group 86.262 billion roubles (around S$1.3 billion) in salaries.