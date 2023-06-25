News analysis

Wagner mutiny: Bloody showdown averted but conflict not over between Putin and critics

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Private military company Wagner Group servicemen prepare to leave downtown Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, on June 24. PHOTO: -EFE
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
LONDON – The armed rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government appears to have fizzled out after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the warlord in charge of the Wagner group of mercenaries who threatened to march to Moscow, called off his fighters and accepted a deal to move to neighbouring Belarus in return for a promise that he will not be prosecuted.

But although the surprising compromise averted a bloody confrontation between the Wagner mercenaries and the Russian military, the deal has severely weakened the authority of Mr Putin.

