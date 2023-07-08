UN aid chief to Russia: Don't 'chuck away' Black Sea grain deal

UNITED NATIONS - If Russia does not agree to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain and fertiliser from Ukrainian ports, it is unlikely Western states will continue cooperating with UN officials helping Moscow with its exports, the United Nations aid chief said on Friday.

Russia has threatened to quit the deal, which expires on July 17, because it says several demands to dispatch its own grain and fertiliser have not been met.

The last three ships travelling under the deal are loading cargoes at the Ukrainian port of Odesa and are likely to depart on Monday.

“The world has seen the value of the Black Sea Initiative... this isn’t something you chuck away,” the UN’s Martin Griffiths told reporters.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to help tackle a global food crisis worsened by Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour and blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the grain deal with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday.

More than 32 million tonnes of corn, wheat and other grains have been exported by Ukraine under the arrangement. Russia has complained that not enough reaches poor countries, but the United Nations argues that it has benefited those states by helping lower food prices more than 20 per cent globally.

Mr Griffiths is the lead UN official on the Ukraine Black Sea deal, while senior UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan is working to ease Russia’s food and fertiliser exports.

Ms Grynspan hopes to travel to Moscow before July 17 and Griffiths hopes to meet with the parties next week in Istanbul, where a joint coordination centre of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials implements the Black Sea deal.

Ms Grynspan has been working with the United States, European Union, Britain and others to smooth Russian exports. Russia has described the Black Sea deal and the agreement to facilitate its own exports as a single package.

“A single package works both ways,” said Mr Griffiths, suggesting that any Western cooperation with UN officials on Russian exports might evaporate if the Black Sea deal was not extended by Moscow.

Ammonia pipeline damage

To convince Russia to agree to the Black Sea deal, a three-year memorandum of understanding was struck at the same time under which UN officials agreed to help Russia with its food and fertiliser exports.

While Russian exports of food and fertiliser are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.

Russia’s demands include resuming Black Sea ammonia exports and reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the Swift payment system. The Black Sea deal allows for ammonia exports - a key ingredient in nitrate fertiliser - but none has shipped.