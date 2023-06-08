Russia, Ukraine say ammonia pipeline was damaged, in potential blow to grain deal

KYIV - A pipeline used to transport ammonia fertiliser from Russia via Ukraine that may be central to the future of the Black Sea grain deal has been damaged, according to both Kyiv and Moscow, potentially complicating talks around the accord.

Russia’s defence ministry claims a “Ukrainian sabotage group” blew up a section of the pipeline on Monday night near the village of Masyutivka, in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

The village is on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

“As a result of this terrorist act, there were civilian casualties. They have been provided with necessary medical assistance,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

“At present, ammonia residues are being blown out of the damaged sections of the pipeline from Ukrainian territory. There are no casualties among Russian servicemen.”

Mr Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region gave a different version of events. He said in a statement posted on Telegram that Russian troops had shelled the pipeline.

Six Russian shells had landed near a pumping station near Masyutivka at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, nearly 24 hours after Moscow alleged Ukraine had blown up the same pipeline, he said.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian and Ukrainian assertions.

The Russian section of the pipeline is safe and under control, Russian agencies reported, citing the operating company.

“The Russian part of the ammonia pipeline, which belongs to Transammiak, is securely cut off from the Ukrainian part and is in a safe and serviceable condition under constant control,” the Interfax news agency cited the company’s press office as saying.

Repairs

Resumption of supplies via the Tolyatti-Odesa pipeline, the world’s longest ammonia pipeline, may be key to the renewal of the Black Sea grain export deal.

The pipeline has been closed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in what it called a “special military operation”.

Russia has repeatedly cast doubt on whether it will continue to renew the grain deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, which facilitates agricultural exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea.