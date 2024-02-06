UK's Prince William back to work after wife Kate's operation

Prince William postponed engagements to help look after the couple's three children after Kate underwent surgery.
LONDON - Britain's Prince William will return to official duties on Feb 7 for the first time since his wife Kate spent two weeks in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, his office said.

William, 41, the heir to the throne, postponed engagements to help look after the couple's three children after Kate underwent surgery last month for a non-specified, but non-cancerous, condition.

He will attend the London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on Feb 7 on his first day back on official duties, Kensington Palace said, while the BBC reported he would also carry out an investiture at Windsor Castle earlier in the day.

After leaving hospital last week, the couple's office said Kate was making "good progress" but she is not expected to return to public work until after Easter while she recovers.

King Charles left the same hospital on the day Kate left having spent three nights there receiving planned treatment for an enlarged prostate.

He was pictured smiling and waving after attending church with his wife Queen Camilla on Sunday, his first public outing since his hospital treatment. REUTERS

