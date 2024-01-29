Princess of Wales returns home after surgery

LONDON – The Princess of Wales has returned home from hospital after abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Jan 29, adding that she was making “good progress”.

The princess, 42, the wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince William, had spent around two weeks in recovery at the London Clinic hospital after undergoing surgery for a non-specified, but non-cancerous, condition.

King Charles is thought to still be in the same hospital after he had planned treatment there on Jan 26 to address an enlarged prostate.

Kensington Palace said the princess was now back at home in Windsor.

“She is making good progress,” the statement said. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at the London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.” REUTERS

