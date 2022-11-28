Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks as fighting rages in Donetsk

LVIV/KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned on Sunday that Russia is “planning new strikes” on his country, urging defence forces and citizens to be prepared to withstand a new week of strain on the power grid amid freezing temperatures.

Moscow has targeted vital infrastructure in recent weeks, sparking power outages and killing civilians.

Strikes last Wednesday caused the worst damage so far in the nine-month conflict, leaving millions without light, water or heat as temperatures fell below 0 degree Celsius.

“We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Sunday. “And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”

The coming week could be as difficult as the previous one, he added.

There was no response from Moscow to Mr Zelensky’s claims.

In Kyiv, snow fell and temperatures hovered around freezing on Sunday as millions in and around the Ukrainian capital struggled with disruptions to electricity supply and central heating caused by the waves of Russian air strikes.

City authorities said workers are close to completing restoration of power, water and heat, but high consumption levels mean some blackouts have been imposed.

The Kremlin last week denied its attacks on Ukraine’s electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could “end the suffering” of its population by meeting Russia’s demands to resolve the conflict.

Russia annexed swathes of Ukraine’s east and south in September and President Vladimir Putin said Moscow’s territorial demands are non-negotiable. After the annexation, Mr Zelensky said he would not negotiate with Moscow and that Ukraine’s territorial integrity cannot be negotiated.

Sunday was relatively calm with no devastating attacks on Kyiv or other major cities.

Ukraine’s central army command said Russian forces launched four missile attacks and fired multiple times on civilian objects in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The situation, however, remains intense along front lines in various parts of Ukraine, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region, Mr Zelensky said.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily update on Monday that Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas, including Bakhmut and Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said heavy fighting is also going on in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, near areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army in September and October.