Air alert issued across Ukraine, explosions reported

KYIV - An air raid alert was issued across all Ukraine on Wednesday, and officials in at least two regions said local air defences were in operation against Russian missiles.

Interfax Ukraine news agency also reported explosions in several southern and south-eastern regions, citing local channels on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergo said that emergency power cuts were being enacted in all Ukrainian regions after widespread Russian attacks on infrastructure.

Ukrenergo, commenting in a statement on Facebook, said power cuts were needed to prevent further technical failures in the energy system after severe damage from repeated strikes since mid-October.

The “whole” of the surrounding Kyiv region was left without power, said governor Oleksiy Kuleba.

Water services were suspended in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv’s mayor said.

“Due to shelling, water supply has been suspended throughout Kyiv,” Mr Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted critical Ukrainian infrastructure in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield following their Feb 24 invasion.

The Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Wednesday caused blackouts across half of neighbouring Moldova, the deputy prime minister of Moldova said.

“Massive blackout in Moldova after today’s Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” Mr Andrei Spuni, who also serves as infrastructure minister, said on Twitter.

“Moldelectrica, TSO (transmission system operator), is working to reconnect more than 50 per cent of the country to electricity.”

Power outages were also reported in the breakaway Russian-backed region of Transdniestria, the local interior ministry said in a statement.

In a separate post on Telegram, Mr Spuni said the situation was a repeat of Nov 15, when Moldova also suffered blackouts after Russian missile strikes.

Moldova is one of Europe’s poorest countries and has the highest per-capita intake of Ukrainian refugees. It shares a border with Ukraine, a fellow ex-Soviet state, and is connected to its power grid.

Both the Moldovan police force and Premier Energy, a Moldovan company that supplies electricity across the south and centre of the country, asked people to remain calm and take precautionary measures. REUTERS. BLOOMBERG, AFP