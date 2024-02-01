Ukraine says 'destroyed' Russian warship off Crimea

KYIV - Ukraine said on Feb 1 it had destroyed a Russian warship in the Black Sea off the occupied Crimean peninsula, which has come under increasing Ukrainian attacks.

Crimea - which Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2014 and which is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet - has been extensively targeted by Ukrainian drones and missiles, putting Russia on the defensive.

“An enemy missile corvette was destroyed” during the night, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said in a statement online. Russia made no immediate comment.

The Ukraine agency named the vessel as the Ivanovets and claimed the ship was worth up to US$70 million (S$90 million).

In a night-vision video it published purporting to show the attack, a small vessel is seen approaching the Russian ship, followed by a large explosion and the warship then appearing to start rolling over and sinking.