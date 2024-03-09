Ukraine’s FM warns West against ‘dripping aid’ to Kyiv

VILNIUS - Ukraine’s foreign minister on March 8 warned Western allies against the slow delivery of aid to Kyiv, saying timely transfers of military supplies would ensure the war “does not spill over”.

“The strategy of dripping aid to Ukraine drop by drop doesn’t work anymore,” Mr Dmytro Kuleba said, during a visit to Lithuania.

“It’s over and, if things continue as they currently happen, it’s not going to end well for all of us,” he added.

He called for an “unrestricted and timely supply of weapons and ammunition to ensure that Ukraine beats Russia”.

“We have to accept as a new reality that the era of peace in Europe is over,” he added, in a news conference alongside his Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian and French counterparts.

Lithuania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Kyiv’s allies “should draw red lines for Russia” rather than themselves when it came to helping Ukraine.

Those allies should “not exclude any form of support”, Mr Landsbergis added, echoing a sentiment recently expressed by France President Emmanuel Macron.

In February, Mr Macron went so far as to state that Ukraine’s allies should not rule out sending troops to the country, speaking after recent battlefield gains by Russia.

France’s European Nato allies and the United States all rejected such a move.

But French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne argued that the West could not run “the risk that Russia wins in Ukraine because the cost of such would be extraordinarily high for all of us”.

“We know well that Russia will not stop there,” he added.