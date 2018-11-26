Ukraine President Poroshenko says to introduce martial law from Nov 28 after seizure of naval ships by Russia

KIEV (AFP, REUTERS) - Kiev and Moscow were facing their worst crisis in years on Monday (Nov 26) as Ukraine and its Western allies demanded the release of three ships fired on and seized by Russia near Crimea.

Russian vessel crew boarded and captured the ships on Sunday, accusing them of illegally entering Russian waters off the coast of Crimea in the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine's military was on high alert and Parliament was to vote on Monday on a request from President Petro Poroshenko to impose martial law for 60 days.

Mr Poroshenko held a late-night meeting of his military cabinet, proposing the imposition of martial law in Ukraine "to ensure the security and safety of its citizens".

Mr Poroshenko later said he would impose martial law throughout the country from Wednesday but said his decree did not include restrictions on citizens’ rights or postponing elections slated for next year.

In a televised address, he offered parliament the introduction of martial law for 30 days instead of the 60 days his security council had originally envisaged.

“I fulfilled my constitutional duty and a few hours ago, by my decree, I imposed martial law throughout Ukraine from 9 am on November 28,” he said.

Russia's RIA news agency reported that a Ukrainian diplomat was seen entering the Russian foreign ministry on Monday, hours after Moscow promised to summon a Ukrainian representative to discuss the incident in the Kerch Strait.

The incident has raised fears of a wider military escalation, and the United Nations Security Council was to hold an emergency session on Monday.

Nato also called an emergency meeting on the incident after the alliance's head Jens Stoltenberg held a phone call with Poroshenko. He offered Nato's "full support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Related Story UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine-Russia clash

Related Story Ukraine accuses Russia of firing on, seizing three of its ships

Ukraine is not a member of the US-led alliance.

Ukraine's Western allies accused Russia of using force without justification, while Kiev urged its partners to impose further sanctions on Moscow.

"These were planned acts of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said in Kiev. "We will demand (at the Security Council) the immediate release of our sailors and the liberation of our ships."

He said talks were under way with the European Union and others on increasing sanctions imposed on Russia.

Moscow insisted Kiev was to blame, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "The Russian side acted strictly within both domestic and international law."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Kiev of a planned provocation and of using "dangerous methods" that put ships in the area at risk.

The crisis unfolded as two small Ukrainian warships and a tugboat were heading through the Kerch Strait, a waterway that gives access to the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea and which is used by both Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine said a Russian border guard vessel rammed the tugboat and then fired on the ships, immobilising all three. It said the Kerch Strait was blocked by a tanker and that Russian military aircraft were flying over the area.

Russia's FSB security service, which oversees border forces, confirmed weapons had been fired and the vessels seized, accusing the Ukrainian ships of "violating the Russian border".

Ukraine said six of its servicemen were injured, two seriously. The FSB said only three suffered non-life threatening injuries and were given medical treatment.

Interfax news agency quoted Russia's human rights commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, as saying on Monday that 24 Ukrainian sailors were being detained.

Russian news agencies quoted port officials in Crimea as saying the strait was reopened to traffic early on Monday.

The confrontation is a dangerous development in the long-running conflict pitting Ukraine against Moscow and Russian-backed rebels in the east of the country. More than 10,000 people have died in the fighting.

The United States and EU have imposed sanctions on Russia over the conflict and European capitals yesterday(Mon) rallied behind Kiev.

"I condemn Russian use of force in Azov Sea. Russian authorities must return Ukrainian sailors, vessels & refrain from further provocations," EU President Donald Tusk tweeted.

France also called on Russia to release the sailors and ships, with the foreign ministry saying "nothing appears to justify the use of force" by Russia.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said any Russian "blockade" of the Sea of Azov was "unacceptable". Maas later proposed that France and Germany mediate the major crisis between Moscow and Kiev.

Speaking on a visit to Madrid, Maas said that France and Germany would "strive together, and if needed as mediators, to avoid the conflict leading to a serious crisis" as country representatives met with their Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Berlin.

Tensions have been building over the Kerch Strait, where Russia has built a new bridge that gives it a land connection to Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Kiev has accused Moscow of blocking access for Ukrainian ships through the strait, the only way in and out of the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea. In recent months, both sides have deployed more naval and border vessels to the area.

"The incident marks a significant escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," research firm Eurasia Group said. "Western governments will side with Ukraine against Russia over the incident... making new sanctions against Russia likely."

Eurasia Group said martial law could have wide-ranging domestic consequences, especially with a presidential election due in March and Poroshenko behind in opinion polls.

"Poroshenko did not take this kind of action during the worst of the conflict in 2014 and 2015. This raises concerns that... it could lead to postponement of the presidential election," it said.

Protesters gathered in several Ukrainian cities to denounce Russia's actions, with several hundred far-right activists marching to Parliament in Kiev and setting off flares.

Russia's rouble currency weakened 1.4 per cent against the dollar in Moscow on Monday, its biggest one-day fall since Nov 9, while Russian dollar-bonds fell.

Markets are highly sensitive to anything that could trigger new Western sanctions, and therefore weaken the Russian economy.

A fall in the price of oil - Russia's biggest source of revenue - has made its economy more vulnerable.