Ukraine lodges case against Russia in The Hague

KYIV (AFP) - Ukraine has lodged a complaint against Russia at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to get it to halt its invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (Feb 27).

"Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression," Mr Zelensky declared in a tweet.

"We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week.