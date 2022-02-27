Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia even as Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

MOSCOW/KYIV (AFP, REUTERS) - Ukraine said Sunday (Feb 27) it would hold talks with Russia at its border with Belarus – near the Chernobyl exclusion zone – after a call between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.

“The politicians agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet the Russian one without preconditions at the Ukraine-Belarus border, near the Pripyat River,” Mr Zelensky’s office said.

Mr Zelensky has said he will not hold talks with Russia on the territory of Belarus, where some Russian troops were stationed before invading on Ukraine’s northern border.

But Kyiv said Mr Lukashenko assured Mr Zelensky that “all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarus territory will remain on the ground during the travel, negotiations and return of the Ukrainian delegation”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a Russian delegation was currently in the Belarusian city of Gomel. Moscow has wanted to hold the talks in Kremlin-aligned Belarus. Mr Zelensky, refusing to travel to Minsk, said Kyiv had proposed “Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku” as options to Russia.

The announcement of the impending talks came shortly after news broke that Mr Putin had ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - a reference to units which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.

"As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension - I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well - but also the top officials of leading Nato countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regards to our country," Mr Putin said on state television on Sunday.

Mr Putin's order is an unacceptable escalation, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

“It means that President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable and we have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest possible way,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said in interview with CBS.

Mr Putin’s order is part of a pattern of Moscow manufacturing threats to justify aggression, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview with ABC.

“We’ve seen him do this time and time again. At no point has Russia been under threat from Nato, has Russia been under threat from Ukraine. This is all a pattern from President Putin and we’re going to stand up to it. We have the ability to defend ourselves, but we also need to call out what we’re seeing here from President Putin."