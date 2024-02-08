'No plan B' to getting Ukraine aid package through US Congress: US govt

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan attends a session during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

BRUSSELS - The White House is focused on getting a Ukraine aid package through the U.S. Congress, the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday, adding there was no "plan B".

"We believe we still can and will deliver aid for Ukraine," Sullivan told reporters during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The latter said it was vital the U.S. Congress agreed on continued support for Ukraine in the near future, adding NATO did not see "any imminent threat against any NATO ally".

"We must sustain our support and that is a responsibility for all allies," Stoltenberg said. REUTERS

