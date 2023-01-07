UK Tories tell Sunak he must raise nurses’ pay to fix NHS crisis

LONDON – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing calls from senior Conservatives, including members of his own government, to get a grip of the crisis in Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) and make a more generous pay offer to end strikes by nurses and ambulance drivers.

The NHS is routinely buffeted by winter pressures, but the creaking system has buckled under intense strain over the past month.

A resurgence of Covid-19 and winter flu plus industrial action – including the first major nurses’ strike in history – have forced hospitals across the country to declare critical incidents.

Seriously ill patients are facing long waits for emergency care. There has also been a steep rise in excess deaths, at home and in hospitals.

The tumult has prompted sharp criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis, with ministers, officials and Members of Parliament from inside Mr Sunak’s own Conservative Party among those who voiced concerns to Bloomberg, on condition of anonymity.

One serving minister said it was unconscionable that nurses and ambulance drivers were on strike while there were queues outside accident and emergency departments, and suggested that failure to avert the walkouts should put Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s job under threat.

With doctors also threatening to strike, the burden on the healthcare system looks set to grow.

Another Tory MP said the party could expect to be annihilated at the next election if voters felt it had presided over a health system that left no ambulances available for heart attack patients.

The government said it will address issues including emergency care and delayed discharges at a “recovery forum” at Downing Street on Saturday. Mr Sunak will host the meeting of clinicians and ministers called late on Friday evening.

Trade union leaders from various sectors have been invited to talks on Monday in a bid to avert further strikes by NHS, rail and other workers. They want immediate pay improvement amid a cost-of-living crisis, but the government is more willing to talk about public sector pay settlements for 2023-24.

So far, ministers have insisted that compromising on pay this year would be inflationary; instead of cutting a deal, they have announced new laws aimed at cracking down on future strikes.

A Sunak ally insisted the government had to reject inflation-busting demands from trade unions, and that conceding to one would just make others more hardline.

On health, the government points to £500 million (S$808.05 million) of funding earmarked for increasing hospital discharges and preventing so-called bed-blocking – a major factor in the current emergency care crisis.

Some senior Tories think this approach has failed. They argue Mr Sunak should have made an exception for NHS workers, singling them out for a major pay rise straight away as a thank you for their work in the Covid-19 pandemic.

A policy that rewarded the NHS but held the line against the left-wing rail union leader Mick Lynch could have won the support of the public, eased the health crisis and avoided a significant increase in inflation, one Tory MP said.

Former Cabinet minister Robert Buckland told Times Radio on Friday there should be a “bespoke agreement” on nurses’ pay.