Britain suffers most days lost to strikes since Thatcher

LONDON - Britain is enduring the highest number of strikes since Mrs Margaret Thatcher was prime minister, according to estimates by a group of economists.

Rail workers, nurses, ambulance drivers, postal delivery staff, bus drivers and civil servants are among those protesting for higher pay to offset the cost-of-living crisis. At the latest reading, UK inflation was 10.7 per cent.

While most of the disputes have been dragging on for months, unions have planned a particularly intense round of walkouts in the run-up to Christmas. Around 1.5 million working days will be lost to strikes in December, Capital Economics said, the highest monthly figure since July 1989.

More than half the working hours lost will come from Royal Mail staff, the estimates showed, with rail strikes the second most prolific.

The Office for National Statistics recently said 417,000 days were lost in October, the most since 2011.

However, the numbers are still considerably smaller than in the 1970s and early 1980s when peaks were often recorded of several million days lost. When Mrs Thatcher came to power in 1979, she inherited a stagnant economy, surging inflation and waves of industrial unrest that she crushed in the following years, bringing in the free-market policies that defined her legacy and endure today.

GDP could take a 0.5 per cent knock from the latest strikes, Capital Economics said. However, its UK economist Ashley Webb said the strikes were likely to have less of an effect due to activity simply being delayed or displaced to other areas.

“While the strikes feel widespread, the direct effect on the economy will be small,” he said.

Still, British retailers have been hit by a sharp drop in customers during the peak period for Christmas sales, as shoppers stayed at home amid widespread rail strikes.

Unions staged walkouts across much of the UK’s train network on Tuesday and Wednesday, with another 48-hour protest beginning on Friday. They are demanding higher pay and resisting changes to working practices.

Footfall at UK retail destinations dropped 7.5 per cent this week, according to data provider Springboard. In previous years the equivalent weeks have seen footfall rise by an average of 8.5 per cent as Britons rush to buy last-minute gifts.

Shops in town and city centres have been worst affected, down 14 per cent due to fewer people travelling in by train.