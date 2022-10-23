UK PM candidate Mordaunt says she’s ‘in it to win it’, no deal with Johnson

LONDON - Ms Penny Mordaunt said she was staying in the race to become British prime minister despite trailing rivals Mr Rishi Sunak and MrBoris Johnson in the number of declared backers, dismissing a report that she had discussed a deal with Mr Johnson.

“I’m very confident about the progress we are making. I say to you that I’m in this to win it,” she told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

She said a report that she had discussed pulling out with Mr Johnson in return for the promise of a job was “completely false”. REUTERS