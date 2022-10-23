UK PM candidate Mordaunt says she’s ‘in it to win it’, no deal with Johnson

Ms Penny Mordaunt arrives ahead of her appearance on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show on Oct 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - Ms Penny Mordaunt said she was staying in the race to become British prime minister despite trailing rivals Mr Rishi Sunak and MrBoris Johnson in the number of declared backers, dismissing a report that she had discussed a deal with Mr Johnson.

“I’m very confident about the progress we are making. I say to you that I’m in this to win it,” she told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

She said a report that she had discussed pulling out with Mr Johnson in return for the promise of a job was “completely false”. REUTERS

