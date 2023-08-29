UBS settles Credit Suisse legal fight with Zurich blog

ZURICH – UBS Group and Zurich-based finance blog Inside Paradeplatz have reached a settlement in a lawsuit initiated by Credit Suisse over allegations of abusive reader comments attached to articles on the site.

As part of the settlement, which was reached last Thursday in the Zurich Commercial Court, Inside Paradeplatz deleted reader comments and deleted or adjusted three parts in two articles on its website, according to an article published on the site detailing the settlement.

“Inside Paradeplatz expresses its regret for any harm caused by the publication of reader comments,” the blog wrote on its website.

Remaining claims were dropped as part of the settlement. Credit Suisse was acquired by UBS earlier in 2023.

The case dates to December when Credit Suisse hired a lawyer to sue the blog, run by Mr Lukas Hassig, in a 265-page claim for 300,000 Swiss francs ($459,750) in damages.

It called for the removal of 52 articles the blog published between July 27 and Oct 28, as well as the reader comments that appeared under the articles.

Inside Paradeplatz did not specify the amount of the settlement. BLOOMBERG