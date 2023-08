LONDON – The government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse announced in March has become cause for celebration, not regret, for rescuer UBS Group. But not everyone is partying.

The more it looks fortuitous for UBS, the greater the anguish of those Credit Suisse bond holders whose 16 billion Swiss francs (S$24.6 billion) of “additional tier 1 (AT1)” notes were torched by regulators. Was it really necessary to sacrifice them so Credit Suisse could be transferred to a new owner with less debt?