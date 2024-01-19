Switzerland says Israeli president subject of criminal complaints at Davos

Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/ File Photo
A picture of a child, Kfir Bibas, who has been taken hostage by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is placed next to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as he attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/ File Photo
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

GENEVA - Swiss prosecutors on Friday confirmed that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had been the subject of criminal complaints during his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, as Israel finds itself accused of committing war crimes in Gaza.

"The criminal complaints will be examined according to the usual procedure," the Office of the Swiss Attorney General said, adding that it would contact the Swiss foreign ministry to examine the question of immunity of the individual concerned.

The Office of the Swiss Attorney General would not disclose details on who had lodged the complaints.

Spokespeople for Israel's government and foreign ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment. REUTERS

