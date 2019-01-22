TOP STORIES

DPM Tharman, Heng Swee Keat and Iswaran to attend annual World Economic Forum in Davos

World Economic Forum

The global expansion is weakening, says the IMF t.co/KqLnSmG6yE @IMFNews #economics #wef19 t.co/i3WaTqh4Rx

World Economic Forum 2019: Stage set for another powwow in Davos

IMF cuts global growth outlook, cites trade war and weak Europe

World Economic Forum: Has Davos made the world better?

It's limos versus locals when the elite gather for Davos

US delegation's Davos pullout creates rare commodity - hotel vacancies

Climate risks among top concerns of WEF leaders

WEF ASEAN 2018

Asean youth upbeat but guarded about technology: Survey

Panel on future of jobs upbeat about prospects for work and learning opportunities in Asean

PM Lee upbeat on Asean's ability to ride 'fourth wave'

Automation and the future of work in Asean

People must be at the centre of smart city planning, say experts

WEF invests in entrepreneurs to generate future jobs

WEF DAVOS 2018

In Davos, Trump wins praise as a pragmatist

In Davos, the global elite ponders on income inequality, lack of trust in leaders

These are the world's 20 most dynamic cities
  • 'America is open for business': Trump in Davos

US open to new talks on TPP, Trump says at Davos meeting

Delivering results key to fostering trust: Chan Chun Sing

Countries shouldn't pull in different directions on trade: Theresa May

Davos lauds China's climate efforts even as emissions rise

WEF Dalian 2017

  • Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam meeting Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli yesterday. During Mr Tharman's five-day trip to China, he met national and local leaders, including Premier Li Keqiang.

Singapore-China ties to deepen in 5 key areas of finance

Singapore and China are working to step up collaboration in five key areas of the financial sector, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said yesterday.

Asia pioneers janitor satellites, self-driving cars and a financial service transformation

WEF on Asean 2017

LEADERSHIP AMID UNCERTAINTY

Here are some views from global shapers on leadership needs in current times:

Five leadership priorities

21st century leadership: Towards a more enlightened model of capitalism

Responsible climate leadership for a better future

Disruption & technology

This is a key theme at Davos 2016. Some related stories from the ST Archives here: 

Warren Fernandez
 Moving beyond reflection in 2016

Expect to hear much this year about the rise of robots, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and virtual reality, all of which will throw the lives and livelihoods of some into disarray even as those of others are enhanced.

Warren Fernandez
 Just what will we learn in the future and how?

Ravi Velloor
 Get ready for march of the machines

  • A demonstration on Oct 12 of how the Auto Rider autonomous vehicle will be operating at Gardens by the Bay. Volvo will launch a fleet of autonomous cars driving real customers on the roads of Gothenburg in Sweden by 2017.

Christopher Tan
 Concept of self-driving vehicles gains pace

Warren Fernandez
 Ready to ride wave of change

Ignatius Low
 Uber has made taxi drivers more hardworking

Chua Mui Hoong
 If a new player disrupts the rules, maybe it's the rules that need to change

Kishore Mahbubani
 The road to a car-less Singapore

  • A customer checking a parcel at the Alibaba rural service centre in Jinjia village. Products ordered online are transported to such centres which are often located in the villages' main convenience stores. This means rural consumers can get their onl

Esther Teo
 China e-commerce firms tapping rural dollar