Scientists achieve 'synthetic embryo' breakthrough but growing human organs still far off

PARIS (AFP) - Stem cell scientists say they have created "synthetic embryos" without using sperm, eggs or fertilisation for the first time, but the prospect of using such a technique to grow human organs for transplantation remains distant.

The breakthrough was hailed as a major step forward, though some experts said the result could not fully be considered to be embryos and warned of future ethical considerations.

In research published in the journal Cell this week, scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel described mouse stem cells self-assembling into embryo-like structures in the lab.

The research built upon 2018 research that had a bundle of mouse stem cells self-organised into something resembling the beginnings of an embryo - but with far fewer cells.

The Weizmann team led by Palestinian stem cell scientist Jacob Hanna went much further.

They started by collecting cells from the skin of mice, then made them artificially return to the state of stem cells.

The stem cells were then placed in a special incubator, which continuously moved to mimic a mother's womb.

The vast majority of the cells failed to form anything.

But 50 - 0.5 per cent of the 10,000 total - collected themselves into spheres, then embryo-like structures, the researchers said.

After eight days - around a third of the 20-day mouse gestation period - there were early signs of a brain and a beating heart, they added.

They were described as 95 percent similar to normal mouse embryos.

"The embryo is the best organ-making machine and the best 3D bioprinter - we tried to emulate what it does," Hanna said in a Weizmann statement.