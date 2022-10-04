Russia forges ahead with annexation plan despite military retreats

KRAMATORSK/KYIV - Russian President Vladimir Putin may finalise his plan to annex four Ukrainian regions later on Tuesday, even as his forces are being pushed back by Ukraine on two separate battlefield fronts shrinking the amount of seized territory he controls.

Russia, which has escalated its seven-month war with its annexation drive, a mobilisation and warnings of nuclear weapons use, looks to be in a hurry to complete a process which Ukraine and the West say is illegal and won't be recognised.

The upper house of Russia's parliament earlier on Tuesday voted to approve the four regions' incorporation, which taken together represent around 18 per cent of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said that Putin's signature, the final stage in the process, was likely later in the day.

In Brussels, the European Union summoned Russia's envoy to the bloc to reject Moscow's "illegal annexation" and urge it to unconditionally withdraw all of its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine.

Russia does not completely control any of the four regions it says it is annexing - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

The Kremlin has said it has yet to determine the final borders of the annexed territory.

Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson regions have been forced to retreat in recent days and appear to be struggling to halt a well-equipped Ukrainian army.

Moscow is hoping a "partial mobilisation" it announced two weeks ago could help turn the tide.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was cited by the RIA news agency on Tuesday as saying that Moscow had so far called up more than 200,000 reservists out of a planned 300,000 men.

Many Russian men have fled the country rather than fight in Ukraine however, and Russian lawyers say they are working flat out to offer advice to men who want to avoid being drafted.

Some Russians are making journeys of thousands of miles by car, train and plane to escape.

Southern breakthrough