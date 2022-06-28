Russia detains opposition politician Ilya Yashin for 'disobeying police'

MOSCOW (AFP) - Ilya Yashin, one of the last Russian opposition figures remaining in the country and not behind bars, has been arrested in Moscow, his lawyer said on Tuesday (June 28).

"According to information that I have, he is accused of disobeying police," Mr Vadim Prokhorov wrote on Facebook.

A Moscow court could decide on Tuesday whether Yashin is jailed, freed or put under house arrest on the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 days in jail, Mr Prokhorov said.

He added that he had not yet been allowed to see his client.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Yashin posted a selfie, saying he was on his way to a court hearing that "apparently will formalise 15 days of detention for me".

"Will tell you details later."

Yashin was arrested late on Monday while he was strolling through a Moscow park with his friend Irina Babloyan, the latter wrote on Telegram.

"They say that he insulted (the police) and swore during his arrest. IT IS NOT TRUE," she wrote.

Yashin has been a prominent opposition figure in Russia since the mass protests against President Vladimir Putin in 2011-2012.

He is an ally of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny and was close to Mr Boris Nemtsov, an opposition leader assassinated in central Moscow in 2015.

He is an elected representative representing a Moscow city district and has denounced Russia's offensive in Ukraine.