Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crimea bridge

The bridge had not been used for military transportation “for a long time” . PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to retaliate after a Ukrainian attack on a bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia killed two civilians and left their child wounded.

“Another terrorist attack was committed on the bridge last night,” Putin said in televised remarks.

“Of course, there will be a response from Russia. The defence ministry is preparing relevant proposals,” he added.

“From a military point of view, this is a senseless crime,” Putin added.

He said the bridge had not been used for military transportation “for a long time” and called for tougher security measures.

“I am waiting for specific proposals to improve the security of this strategic, important transport facility.”

Russian officials said that a Ukrainian attack on the Moscow-built bridge killed a civilian couple and wounded their child.

Moscow said two drones had hit the bridge in the early hours of Monday and blamed “the Kyiv regime.”

Commercial flights to Moscow-annexed Crimea have been suspended after the start of the offensive in Ukraine, and most Russian tourists usually drive to Crimea over the bridge.

The Ukrainian navy and SBU security service carried out an overnight attack on the Russian-built bridge, a Ukrainian source told AFP.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told Putin that the bridge’s supporting structures were intact.

The bridge was already partially destroyed in a truck bomb attack in October 2022, blamed by Moscow on Ukraine but denied by Kyiv. AFP

More On This Topic
Russia halts participation in Black Sea grain deal after Crimea bridge attack
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian plot to kill top Moscow-backed official in Crimea

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top