Putin to meet China Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Russia on Wednesday: Kremlin

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on Sept 20. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday host China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi for talks in Saint Petersburg, the Kremlin said.

The top Chinese diplomat is on a four-day visit to Russia, in the latest of a series of high-level contacts between Moscow and Beijing.

“Today Putin will receive Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin has sought to deepen ties with China after the start of its Ukraine offensive, which has thrown Moscow into increasing isolation.

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, while offering Moscow a vital diplomatic and financial lifeline.

Mr Wang met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday.

According to a Chinese state media readout, Mr Wang reiterated Beijing’s position paper on the Ukraine conflict, which called for peace talks but was met with scepticism by the United States and Nato when it was released earlier this year.

Russia and China frequently tout their “no limits” partnership and economic and military cooperation.

In March, China’s leader Xi Jinping made a state visit to Moscow, where he and Mr Putin sought to showcase a united front against Western countries.

