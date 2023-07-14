Russia has made no statements on Black Sea grain deal extension: Report

ISTANBUL – Russia has not made any statements on the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was in agreement with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that the deal, which allows the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, should be extended.

Some media construed Mr Erdogan’s comments as suggesting that a deal had been reached to extend the deal, which expires on Monday.

Russia has said it will only agree to extend the deal if its own conditions on its implementation are met.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed for Russia to extend the deal, warning that the developing world would suffer if that did not occur.

“If Moscow follows through on its threat, developing countries including in the region will pay the price including quite literally with higher food prices, as well as greater food scarcity,” Mr Blinken told reporters after talks in Jakarta with leaders from Asean.

The UN and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russia and Ukraine in July 2022.

It aimed to alleviate a global food crisis worsened by Moscow’s invasion and blockade of Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s leading grain exporters. AFP, REUTERS