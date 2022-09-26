Meloni: Italy's far-right 'Christian mother' on brink of power

ROME - From a teenage activist who praised Mussolini to favourite to become Italy's first female prime minister, Ms Giorgia Meloni has had quite a journey, leading her far-right party to the brink of power.

Ms Meloni's Brothers of Italy came top in Sunday's elections, according to the first exit polls, while her right-wing coalition looked set to secure a majority in both houses of Parliament.

Often intense and combative as she rails against the European Union (EU), mass immigration and "LGBT lobbies", the 45-year-old has swept up disaffected voters and built a powerful personal brand.

"I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian," she declared at a 2019 rally in Rome, which went viral after it was remixed into a dance music track.

Brothers of Italy grew out of the country's post-fascist movement, but Ms Meloni has sought to distance herself from the past, while refusing to renounce it entirely.

She advocates traditional Catholic family values but says she will maintain Italy's abortion law, which allows terminations but permits doctors to refuse to carry them out.

However, she says she wants to "give to women who think abortion is their only choice the right to make a different choice".

Born in Rome on Jan 15, 1977, Ms Meloni was brought up in the working-class neighbourhood of Garbatella by her mother, after her father left them.

She has long been involved in politics - becoming the youngest minister in post-war Italian history at 31 - and co-founded Brothers of Italy in 2012.

In the 2018 general elections, her party secured just four per cent of the vote, compared to a projected 22-26 per cent in Sunday's vote.

That put Ms Meloni ahead of not just her rivals but also her coalition allies, Mr Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration League and Forza Italia's, Mr Silvio Berlusconi, in whose government she served in 2008.

Ms Meloni has benefited from being the only party in opposition for the past 18 months, after choosing to stay out of outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government.

At the same time she has sought to reassure those who question her lack of experience, with her slogan "Ready" adorning billboards up and down the country.

Wary of Italy's huge debt, she has emphasised fiscal prudence, despite her coalition's call for tax cuts and higher social spending.