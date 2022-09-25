Far-right eyes historic victory as Italy votes

ROME - Italians began voting Sunday in an election expected to usher in the country's first government led by the far-right since World War II, bringing eurosceptic populists to the heart of Europe.

The Brothers of Italy party, led by one-time Mussolini supporter Giorgia Meloni, is leading opinion polls and looks set to take office in a coalition with the far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia parties.

Ms Meloni, 45, who has campaigned on a motto of "God, country and family", is hoping to become Italy's first female prime minister.

Voting began at 0500 GMT (1pm Singapore time) and will close at 2100 GMT (5am Monday Singapore time).

AFP correspondents saw electors queueing in the morning at polling centres even before they opened.

Many voters are expected to pick Ms Meloni, "the novelty, the only leader the Italians have not yet tried", Mr Wolfango Piccoli of the Teneo consultancy told AFP.

Brussels and the markets are watching closely, amid concern that Italy - a founding member of the European Union - may be the latest member to veer hard right less than two weeks after the far-right outperformed in elections in Sweden.

If she wins, Ms Meloni will face challenges from rampant inflation to an energy crisis as winter approaches, linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Italian economy, the third largest in the eurozone, rebounded after the pandemic but is saddled with a whopping debt worth 150 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Ms Meloni has dedicated her campaign to trying to prove she is ready despite her party never before being in power.

Brothers of Italy, which has roots in the post-fascist movement founded by supporters of dictator Benito Mussolini, pocketed just four per cent of the vote during the last elections in 2018.

Ms Meloni has moderated her views over the years, notably abandoning her calls for Italy to leave the EU's single currency.