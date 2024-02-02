Man dies after falling from Britain’s Tate Modern gallery

LONDON – A man has died after falling from the Tate Modern art gallery building in London, police said on Feb 2.

The death is being treated as unexpected but is not thought to be suspicious, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police were called to the Tate, one of London’s top tourist attractions, around 10.45am, following reports of a man who fell from the building.

Despite the efforts of medics, he died at the scene.

The gallery, whose tall chimney is an iconic part of the city’s riverside skyline, said on X it would be shut for the remainder of the day. REUTERS