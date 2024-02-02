London police launch manhunt after chemical attack leaves several injured

LONDON – British police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who injured several people by throwing a corrosive chemical on them, with political attention focusing on his status as someone who was granted asylum after a conviction for sexual assault.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were looking for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi after a woman and her two daughters, aged eight and three, were attacked on the evening of Jan 31 in Clapham, south London, in a “horrific” incident, leaving them in hospital with possibly life-changing injuries.

Three other women and one man who came to their aid suffered minor burn injuries, and five police officers who responded were also injured.

“(The) attack on a mother and her two children in Clapham was appalling,” Britain’s Interior Minister James Cleverly said in a statement on Friday.

“My thoughts are with them and the brave members of the public and police who intervened,” he said, adding it would be inappropriate to comment further while a live investigation was ongoing.