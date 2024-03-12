Major fire under way at ExxonMobil French refinery, union source says

Emergency teams are on the ground and that sirens are being heard and smoke seen. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 12, 2024, 01:23 AM
Published
Mar 12, 2024, 01:23 AM

PARIS - A major fire broke out on March 11 afternoon at the Esso-ExxonMobil refinery of Port-Jerome-sur-Seine, located in Normandy, France on the banks of the river Seine, a union reprentative at the refinery told Reuters.

“Yes, (there is) a very big fire on the refinery, a provisional toll is five people slightly injured,” the union representative said.

The local emergency warning agency said on its X account that emergency teams are on the ground and that sirens are being heard and smoke seen.

Spokespeople for ExxonMobil in France did not immediately responded to several requests for comment. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Explosion at Indonesia Pertamina's refinery arm unit injures 9
Moscow reports attacks on oil refineries and town near border with Ukraine

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top