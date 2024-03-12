Major fire under way at ExxonMobil French refinery, union source says

PARIS - A major fire broke out on March 11 afternoon at the Esso-ExxonMobil refinery of Port-Jerome-sur-Seine, located in Normandy, France on the banks of the river Seine, a union reprentative at the refinery told Reuters.

“Yes, (there is) a very big fire on the refinery, a provisional toll is five people slightly injured,” the union representative said.

The local emergency warning agency said on its X account that emergency teams are on the ground and that sirens are being heard and smoke seen.

Spokespeople for ExxonMobil in France did not immediately responded to several requests for comment.