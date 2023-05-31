Ukraine shelling kills 5, drone sparks fire at refinery as Russia says US backing ‘terrorists’

MOSCOW – Ukrainian shelling killed five people in a village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, Moscow-installed officials said on Wednesday, while a drone attack caused a fire at an oil refinery in southern Russia.

Ukrainian artillery also hit a Russian town close to the border for the third time in a week, damaging buildings and vehicles and injuring four people, Russian officials said.

A day after Russia accused Ukraine of sending drones to attack buildings in Moscow, Russian-installed officials in Luhansk said five people were killed and 19 wounded when Ukrainian forces used US-made Himars rocket launchers to attack a farm in Karpaty village overnight.

Russian forces control nearly all of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian artillery also struck the Russian town of Shebekino about 7km north of the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Two people were hospitalised and the attack smashed windows and damaged roofs of an eight-storey apartment building, four homes, a school and other places, he added.

The governor of Russia’s southern Krasnodar region said a drone was the likely cause of a fire that broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery.

The blaze was soon put out and there were no casualties, he added. The refinery is not far from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, near another refinery that has been attacked several times this month.

There was no immediate information on who launched the drone but Moscow has accused Kyiv of increased attacks inside Russia in recent weeks.

Russia meanwhile has repeatedly pounded Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles.

The skies over Ukraine were relatively quiet on Tuesday night, with no major air raids reported. Russian drone attacks killed one person and wounded four in Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attacks inside Russia come as Ukraine prepares a counter-offensive to drive Russian forces out of territory they have occupied since their full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks in Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Drone war

Ukrainian drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday, Russia said, in what one politician called the most dangerous attack on the capital since World War II.

Kyiv was also hit from the air for the third time in 24 hours.

Air attacks by both sides have intensified as a stalemate endures on the ground with Russian forces entrenched along an extended line in Ukraine’s east and south.

The Russian defence ministry said eight drones sent to Moscow by Ukraine and targeting civilians were shot down or diverted with electronic jammers. But Baza, a Telegram channel with links to the security services, said there were more than 25.

Mr Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential aide, denied Kyiv was directly involved but said “we are pleased to watch events” and forecast more such strikes.