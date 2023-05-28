‘It’s time’: Ukraine’s top commander says counteroffensive is imminent

KYIV - Ukraine’s top military commander signalled on Saturday morning that the nation’s forces were ready to launch their long-anticipated counteroffensive following months of preparations.

“It’s time to get back what’s ours,” Ukraine’s supreme military commander, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, wrote in a statement.

The blunt statement, accompanied by a slickly produced video of Ukrainian troops preparing for battle and released on social media, appeared intended to rally a nation weary from 15 months of war and to deepen anxiety within the Russian ranks.

But Gen Zaluzhnyi offered no indication of where and when Ukrainian forces might try to break Russia’s hold on occupied territory.

Other senior Ukrainian officials also suggested the counteroffensive was imminent.

Mr Oleksiy Danilov, the head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council, told the BBC in an interview released on Saturday that Ukraine’s forces were “ready” and that a large-scale assault could come “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or in a week.”

Ukraine has spent months amassing a powerful arsenal of Western-supplied weapons and training tens of thousands of soldiers in sophisticated offensive maneuvers for the campaign, which military analysts have suggested will most likely focus on Russian-occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine.

There were no public indications of large-scale troop movements along the vast front line on Saturday morning. But the statements from Gen Zaluzhnyi and Mr Danilov come as a growing number of senior Ukrainian officials - including the head of military intelligence - have said in recent days Ukraine now has what it needs to go on the attack.

Ukrainian officials have been deliberately vague in outlining their military plans, most likely in hopes of maintaining an element of surprise in what has become a widely telegraphed campaign. They have said the counteroffensive would not be marked by a single event and would probably feature feints and deceptions at the outset.