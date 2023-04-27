Ukraine has nearly all combat vehicles promised by allies, Nato says

WASHINGTON - Nearly all the combat vehicles that Ukraine’s Western allies promised to deliver in time for the country’s expected spring counteroffensive have arrived, Nato’s top military commander said on Wednesday.

“Over 98 per cent of the combat vehicles are already there,” said the officer, General Christopher Cavoli, who is also the top commander of US forces in Europe.

In testimony before the House Armed Services Committee, he said, “I am very confident that we have delivered the materiel that they need, and we’ll continue a pipeline to sustain their operations as well.”

Gen Cavoli’s comments were his most expansive on the war in Ukraine and America’s military support since he assumed the European and Nato commands last year.

The United States and Nato allies have supplied Ukraine with extensive artillery and ammunition for the long-heralded counteroffensive, and officials now say they are hopeful the supplies will last – a change from two months ago, when they were only trickling in and US officials were worried that they might run out.

Gen Cavoli explained to lawmakers how the allies worked with Ukraine to determine their war needs.

“We checked it a couple of times, and we gathered it from our allies, who were very generous, especially with regard to tanks and armoured fighting vehicles. And we have been shipping it into the country,” Gen Cavoli said, adding, “The Ukrainians are in a good position.”

Asked why the Biden administration had not rushed the delivery of advanced US fighter jets, like Air Force F-16’s, to Ukraine, Gen Cavoli said that Ukrainian forces had other more urgent requirements for the offensive, which US officials now expect to start as early as next month.

Ms Celeste Wallander, the US assistant secretary of defence for international security affairs, told the lawmakers that advanced Western fighter aircraft ranked only “about eighth” on Ukraine’s priority list.

She said officials focused on resources with the “highest priority capabilities, and that has been air defence, artillery and armour.”