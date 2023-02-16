Israel 'committed to Ukraine', minister says on Kyiv visit

KYIV - Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday his country was “committed to the sovereignty” of Ukraine, during the first visit by an Israeli minister to the war-torn nation since the Russian invasion began nearly a year ago.

“Israel stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Mr Cohen said, during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mr Dmytro Kuleba.

Shortly after arriving, the minister visited the Kyiv suburb Bucha, the site of an alleged massacre of Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces.

“The tragic images are still imprinted in my heart,” he told the press conference in Kyiv, adding that “Israel stands firmly against the killing of innocent civilians.”

Mr Cohen, who is due to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, did not however announce any pledges of weapons, requested by Ukraine for months.

He said his government would “support and help approve a guarantee for up to US$200 million (S$260 million) for Israeli projects in health care and civilian infrastructures”.

Ukraine’s peace initiative at the United Nations next week will have Israel’s support, Mr Cohen also said.

Israel has adopted a cautious approach since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last February, seeking to maintain neutrality between the warring sides.

‘Most important’ weapons

It has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the conflict, but stopped short of delivering weapons.

In February, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “certainly looking into” military aid for Ukraine, in an interview with CNN.

This prompted Moscow to warn that further supplies of weapons to Ukraine would lead to an escalation of the conflict.

“We are very grateful to the government of Israel for all humanitarian initiatives,” Mr Kuleba told his Israeli counterpart on Thursday.