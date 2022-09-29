Innovation at a crossroads after Covid-19 pandemic: UN

GENEVA - Funding for innovation swelled during the Covid-19 pandemic, with significant growth in developing countries, the UN said Thursday, warning though that the current geopolitical turmoil was threatening the advances.

In a fresh report, the UN's World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) found that research and development spending and other investments that drive innovative activities continued to boom last year despite the still-raging pandemic.

"This is contrary to what we expected," WIPO chief Daren Tang told reporters, pointing out that during previous downturns, innovation spending plummeted.

But the global health crisis sparked an upsurge in innovation spending in "whole new areas", and in regions that do not usually receive a large share of such investments.

Research and development investment by the top corporate spenders swelled by nearly 10 per cent in 2021 to over US$900 billion (S$1.3 trillion) - higher than before the pandemic - with most going to areas including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and information and communications technology.

Venture capital (VC) deals meanwhile "exploded" by nearly 50 per cent last year, recording levels comparable to the internet boom years of the late 1990s, WIPO said.

The greatest growth was seen in the Latin America, Caribbean and African regions.

But WIPO warned that "the VC outlook for 2022 is more sober," with the geopolitical turmoil swirling around the war in Ukraine and the worsening food and energy security crises appearing to put a damper on spending.

WIPO also warned that the productivity that usually follows in the wake of an upsurge in funding of innovative activities like appeared to have stagnated.

"The global innovation economy is at a crossroads this year," Mr Tang said.

"While innovation investments surged in 2020 and 2021, the outlook for 2022 is clouded not just by global uncertainties but continued underperformance in innovation-driven productivity."

His comments came as the UN agency published its annual ranking of the world's most innovative countries, with Switzerland topping the list for the 12th year running.

But the Global Innovation Index 2022 indicated that the innovation economy - which has long been heavily concentrated in North America and Western Europe - is gradually diversifying.

The top 10 still counts only Western countries, with the exception of Singapore in seventh position, and showed improved performance by the United States, which moved up one spot to second place, ahead of Sweden and Britain.

But China is swiftly closing in, moving up to 11th place from 12th last year, and from 34th a decade ago.